Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,262. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.