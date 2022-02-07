DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

