Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,816,968.68 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22. Duolingo Inc has a 12-month low of $78.05 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

