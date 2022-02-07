Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Dover by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 30.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $163.15 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

