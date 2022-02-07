Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $89,525,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $439.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.