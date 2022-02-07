Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is Rivulet Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rivulet Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,550 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 10.4% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $199,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $133.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

