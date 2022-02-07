DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,584 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $80,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,574 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU opened at $118.46 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

