Discovery Value Fund Sells 7,258 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics makes up 3.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $123,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $95.96 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.