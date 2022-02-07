Discovery Value Fund Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises approximately 0.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

