Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 60,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $262,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

