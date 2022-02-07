Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,010,134 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,561,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $321,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

