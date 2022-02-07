Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $312,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $202.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $204.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

