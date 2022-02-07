Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $301,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.33 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.03 and a 200-day moving average of $354.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

