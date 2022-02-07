DEXTools (DEXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $160,114.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $34.03 million and approximately $160,114.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00109839 BTC.

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,532,288 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

