Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.24 ($26.12).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.03 ($19.13) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.96.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

