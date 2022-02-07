Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $116.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.