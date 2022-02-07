Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $334.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $334.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.19.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $267.55 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.88 and its 200 day moving average is $332.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.