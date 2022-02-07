Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.