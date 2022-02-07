Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LEGH opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $633.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. Equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

