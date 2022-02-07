Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.