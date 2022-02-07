Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,821 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 49.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

OTRK stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $56.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

