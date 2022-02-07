Deutsche Bank AG Sells 471 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth $5,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 17.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBL opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $598.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 87.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

