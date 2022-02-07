Deutsche Bank AG Sells 40,600 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.