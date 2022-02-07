Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $347.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.15%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

