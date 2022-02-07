Deutsche Bank AG Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadiz by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 99,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cadiz by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $98.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. On average, analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

