Deutsche Bank AG Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,377 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

