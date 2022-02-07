Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dermata Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

DRMA stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

