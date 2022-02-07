Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 7.7%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 693,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,425 shares of company stock worth $3,372,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,697,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

