Decentralized Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $193,081.45 and $3,614.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

