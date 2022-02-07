Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

