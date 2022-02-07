Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $189.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

