Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

