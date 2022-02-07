Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Increased to 160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,942. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

