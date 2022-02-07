Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $470,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,425 shares of company stock worth $3,372,071 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

