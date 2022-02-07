Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 47.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 50.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $100.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.37. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.