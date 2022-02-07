Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,191. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

