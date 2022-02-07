Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

