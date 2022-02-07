Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST opened at $519.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

