Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

