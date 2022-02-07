DA Davidson Comments on The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.09.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $36.84 on Monday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $774.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.