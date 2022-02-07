D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $191,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

NYSE:DHI opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

