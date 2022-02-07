CUTcoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $6.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00190291 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00406870 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00069308 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,999,592 coins and its circulating supply is 154,999,592 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

