CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,180,052 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $339,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

