Crypto Sports Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $118,522.94 and approximately $628.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.