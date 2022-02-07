Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.