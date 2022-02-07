Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.
Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
About Crown Castle International
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
