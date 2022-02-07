Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

