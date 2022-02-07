Critical Review: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Solar and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17 Qorvo 0 11 10 0 2.48

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.16%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $190.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Qorvo.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 1.59% 3.55% 0.99% Qorvo 24.37% 28.16% 17.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and Qorvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.46 $146.70 million $1.17 22.79 Qorvo $4.02 billion 3.61 $733.61 million $9.69 13.57

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats Canadian Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying of RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

