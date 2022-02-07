Critical Comparison: American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) vs. Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises 2.49% 83.28% 1.18%

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Lee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.25 $22.78 million $3.28 10.36

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than American Community Newspapers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Community Newspapers and Lee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Community Newspapers 0 0 0 0 N/A Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lee Enterprises has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.10%. Given Lee Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lee Enterprises is more favorable than American Community Newspapers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats American Community Newspapers on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Community Newspapers Company Profile

American Community Newspapers Inc. publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

