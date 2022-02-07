Credit Suisse Group Trims Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Target Price to $77.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.33.

NYSE EHC opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,357,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

