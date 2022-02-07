Credit Suisse Group Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 174

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.90.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

